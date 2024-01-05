Day’s Jewelers unveils website to elevate jewelry shopping

WATERVILLE, ME — Day’s Jewelers, a trusted name in the world of fine jewelry, is proud to announce the launch of their brand-new website, designed to transform the way their customers shop for jewelry online. With an elegant and user-friendly interface, enhanced features, and an extensive range of stunning jewelry collections, the new website promises to be a one-stop destination for Day’s Jewelers customers, both new and established.

The redesigned website, accessible at www.daysjewelers.com, offers an immersive and personalized shopping journey, reflecting Day’s Jewelers’ commitment to excellence in both jewelry craftsmanship and customer service.

Key features of the new Day’s Jewelers website include:

Contemporary and Intuitive Design: The website showcases a modern, clean design that seamlessly blends aesthetics with user-friendliness, ensuring a hassle-free shopping experience for visitors.

Enhanced Search and Filtering Capabilities: Shoppers can effortlessly discover their perfect piece of jewelry by utilizing an array of search filters, including type, metal, gemstone, price range, and more.

Product Location: Customers now have the convenience of tracking the physical location of an item within Day’s Jeweler’s eight stores.

Secure and Convenient Shopping: The website offers a secure and seamless shopping experience, complete with various payment options- including financing- to provide peace of mind to customers.

A Glimpse into the Future: Day’s Jewelers tantalizes customers with a promise of even more exciting features and enhancements to be unveiled in 2024.

Joe Corey, President of Day’s Jewelers, expresses his enthusiasm stating, “we are delighted to introduce our state-of-the-art website. Our primary goal with this new website is to continuously enhance the guest experience by incorporating the latest features and technology. It’s a momentous time for our company as we launch this robust website that will support our growth and build upon our 109-year-old legacy.”

Day’s Jewelers has been serving customers with an exquisite range of fine jewelry, engagement rings, and impeccable service since its inception in 1914. The new website is a testament to their mission to build a company that stands the test of time through their commitment of creating unforgettable moments with uniquely crafted jewelry.

Embark on a journey by visiting the new Day’s Jewelers website at www.daysjewelers.com and discover a world of timeless elegance and meaningful jewelry.