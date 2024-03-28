Windham Chamber Singers in concert at Franco Center 

LEWISTON, ME – The Windham Chamber Singers will perform at the Franco Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3. The WCS group gained international attention in 1996 by winning the Prize of Vienna at the 25th International Youth and Music Festival in Vienna, Austria. Since then, they have captured the hearts of audiences everywhere.

Their accomplishments have been recognized on NBC Nightly News and National Public Radio. The Chamber Singers have appeared on CBS This Morning, the Today Show, and in their own prime time holiday special broadcast on WGME TV. The choir has performed at major venues including Carnegie Hall, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Notre Dame Basilica (Montreal) and the White House.

The Chamber Singers have appeared in concert with artists including John Rutter, Josh Groban, Kenny Rogers, Andy Williams, The Celtic Tenors, Dougie MacLean, and Sean Slaughter and Master Stroke Queen Tribute. Their American Family Holiday concerts have become a holiday tradition in the Lakes Region and have featured renowned guests such as Jodi Benson, Noel Paul Stookey (Peter, Paul and Mary), Sutton Foster, Norm Lewis, Lindsay Mendez, and Mandy Gonzalez.

The group has made four guest appearances at the Magic of Christmas concerts with the Portland Symphony Orchestra. The choir has released five CDs on the Pine Point label and has appeared on numerous other recordings, either as background singers or as contributors on compilation recordings.

In 2018, they celebrated the 30th anniversary of the choir with a two-day reunion that welcomed back hundreds of alumni. The anniversary was recognized with the commission of a new piece, “Find Where the Beauty Is” by award-winning composer, Jim Papoulis.

The Windham Chamber Singers are conducted by Richard Nickerson, who is also the Artistic Director of the Maine Music Society. He has been director of Choral Activities at Windham High School in Windham, Maine for the past 35 years.

“I’m very excited for this concert as this will be our first public performance in Lewiston in the 35-year history of the choir,” said Nickerson.

Visit the Windham Chamber Singers’ website to listen to their music videos: https://www.windhamchambersingers.com/video.html

Tickets are pay what you can from $7 to $20.

Doors and cash bar open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesday, at www.francocenter.org, and 207-689-2000.

The Franco Center is at 46 Cedar St., Lewiston. It is handicap accessible on the Lincoln St. Alley side of the building. Parking is in the mill lot across the street.

Season Underwriter is Maple Way Dental Care; media sponsors are Bennett Radio Group; Sun Journal; Turner Publishing; and Uncle Andy’s Digest. Show sponsors are: Androscoggin Bank; Dirigo Federal Credit Union; and Norway Savings Bank.

