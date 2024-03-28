PORTLAND & ELLSWORTH — The Maine Community Foundation (MaineCF) has distributed $4,696,067 to 162 individual beneficiaries directly impacted by the Oct. 25, 2023, mass shootings in Lewiston from the Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Fund.

Eligible beneficiaries included direct heirs of murder victims, victims injured at Schemengee’s Bar & Grille or Just-in-Time Bowling during the shootings and those present at the time of the shootings.

Eligibility was determined by a protocol drafted by the Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Fund volunteer steering committee comprising local community members. The committee solicited feedback on the protocol during a public town hall in Lewiston to better understand the needs and wishes of those directly impacted by the tragedy.

“I think I speak for the entire steering committee when I say we are honored to have played a small part in helping our community recover,” said Tom Platz, chair of the Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Fund Victims & Families Fund and principal at Platz Associates.

Applicants were supported by victim advocates throughout the application process. Each applicant’s presence the night of the shootings was validated by law enforcement and applicants who sustained injuries were validated by their medical providers.

“The foundation is humbled to have helped provide a way for people around the world to contribute to victims of this horrible tragedy and the community’s road to recovery,” said Deborah Ellwood, MaineCF president and CEO. “We are grateful for the volunteer committee members who quickly and compassionately offered their time to support this effort.”

The Maine Community Foundation brings people and resources together to build a better Maine through strategic giving, community leadership, personalized service, local expertise and strong investments. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.