Wiscasset Homes on Tour is Saturday, July 13, 11am-4pm 

WISCASSET, ME – The collection of homes featured on Wiscasset Homes on Tour, Saturday, July 13, 2024, from 11am to 4pm, embody elegance, country-living, and a Village way-of-life. Together they decipher the historic components of a small, self-contained community by representing wealth, commerce, and agriculture.

Not far out of Wiscasset Village is a 2.5-acre estate with lawns and plantings that sweep down to the Sheepscot River. Owners of this magnificent homestead have brought the 1898 home into the 21st century with a high-end kitchen made for entertaining, a billiard room, a swimming pool, and a gracious patio with river views immediately behind the house. The effect is luxurious and stunning!

In a different compass direction, but not far from Wiscasset Village, is an 1889 farmhouse with Victorian details. The original modest structure has expanded over the last hundred years and now features six bedrooms and six bathrooms. A rolling lawn, suggesting a mown field, leads to the Sheepscot River.

In the heart of Wiscasset Village, a stately and handsome Federal-style home, built in 1799, is representative of the early merchant class who chose to live in the community’s center where residents provided the labor and ingenuity that drove the commercial life of the town. Today, this well-loved home is filled – inside and out – with the owners’ many personal collections.

Additional homes and gardens, including afternoon tea and home-made sweets in a native plant-rich Village garden, await tour-goers.

Tickets for Wiscasset Homes on Tour are $30 each with an optional pre-ordered lunch at $18. Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance of the tour. Tickets can also be purchased on the day of the tour, July 13, from 10am to 3pm, at the parking lot at 36 Water St., Wiscasset, ME. All tickets will be picked up at this location. Cash, checks, and plastic accepted.

More tour details, ticket purchase, and the lunch menu for pre-order can be found on www.WiscassetCreativeAlliance.org. For questions, call 214-232-3699 and please leave a message which will be answered promptly.

‘Homes on Tour’ is a fundraiser for Wiscasset Creative Alliance to support the Alliance’s community programs.

Wiscasset Homes on Tour’s collection of fascinating homes and abundant gardens tells the story of life in early Wiscasset, Maine. Saturday, July 13, 11am to 4pm. (Photo courtesy Wiscasset Creative Alliance.)