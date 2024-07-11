FREE e-scribe now!

This week’s edition!

«
»

Annual Butterfly Release to take place July 13 in Lewiston

July 11, 2024 | Author

LEWISTON, ME – Andwell Health Partners (formerly Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice) will host its annual Butterfly Release Celebration on Sat., July 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Geiger Elementary School in Lewiston.  Light refreshments will be served. 

At the core of this special occasion is the solemn reading of names, where we honor those for whom the butterflies have been dedicated followed by the release of nearly a thousand butterflies, symbolizing the transformation of life and providing a truly breathtaking sight.

Dedicate your butterfly online at https://andwell.org/get-involved/butterfly-release/ or call 207-795-9402.  Each butterfly can be purchased for $30.  All proceeds from the event benefit Andwell Hospice.

Posted in News

Leave a Reply

«
»


Contact Us!

89 Union Street, Suite 1014
Auburn, ME 04210
(207) 795-5017
info@twincitytimes.com

Twin City Times on Facebook
  • Archives

Copyright © 1999-2024 Twin City Times
Maine Website Design by Core Zero Creative, Inc.