Annual Butterfly Release to take place July 13 in Lewiston

LEWISTON, ME – Andwell Health Partners (formerly Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice) will host its annual Butterfly Release Celebration on Sat., July 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Geiger Elementary School in Lewiston. Light refreshments will be served.

At the core of this special occasion is the solemn reading of names, where we honor those for whom the butterflies have been dedicated followed by the release of nearly a thousand butterflies, symbolizing the transformation of life and providing a truly breathtaking sight.

Dedicate your butterfly online at https://andwell.org/get-involved/butterfly-release/ or call 207-795-9402. Each butterfly can be purchased for $30. All proceeds from the event benefit Andwell Hospice.