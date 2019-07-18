Women’s Literary Union to host Christmas (in July!) Tea Party at Foss Mansion

This benefit event to help raise the Bells of St. Louis at their permanent new home in Anniversary Park invites the community to enjoy a holiday-themed afternoon tea – without the stress of the holidays!

The Women’s Literary Union will host a Christmas (in July!) Tea Party at Auburn’s historic Foss Mansion on Thursday, July 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. This benefit will support Auburn’s 150th Anniversary Bricks Project to raise the Bells of St. Louis at their permanent new home in Anniversary Park.

The Christmas season is supposed to be a time of celebration, good cheer, and relaxation, but as we know, relaxation often just doesn’t happen. The Woman’s Literary Union of Androscoggin County invites the community to enjoy a holiday-themed afternoon tea without the stress of the holidays.

Conversation and laughter easily flow around a table when enjoying a tea party with friends. This afternoon tea will include a selection of finger foods, including tea sandwiches; delectable scones with clotted cream, lemon curd, and jams; and sweet tidbits to finish the ensemble. Beverages will also be included.

Guests who join WLU when making a reservation for the event will be eligible for the member discount. The price will be $20 to $30, depending on reservation date and membership status. Payments with member discounts must be received by July 22.

Seating is limited to 40 people and reservations are strongly recommended. Entire tables may be reserved: please indicate size needed and include all guests’ names when making a reservation. To make a reservation, call 783-5630 or email womansliteraryunion@gmail.com.

Payment can be mailed to the Woman’s Literary Union, P.O. Box 1063, Auburn, Maine 04211-1063.

For more information, contact Migdalia Mass (253) 222-8953 or Tizz Crowley at tizzcrowley@yahoo.com.