Minot Historical Society to host Civil War Encampment

Minot Historical Society will host their annual Civil War Encampment at 493 Center Minot Hill Road on Saturday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, July 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Reenactors from the 3rd Maine Infantry, 15th Alabama, and 5th Connecticut will demonstrate what life was like for common soldiers during the war. The soldiers will conduct drills and mock battles throughout the weekend. Those sensitive to sudden loud noises should bring proper hearing protection to avoid being startled.

There will also be a dress tent, surgeon’s tent, and period pharmacist tent. The 1830’s parsonage will be open all weekend for free self-guided tours.

Saturday’s program schedule includes four speakers: Charles Plummer will discuss the education structure of the North and South during the war era (10 a.m).; Professor Jay Hoar will discuss the last Maine and oldest Civil War veterans (11 a.m.); Connie Benwitz will present various period quilts she has sewn and describe their pertinence to the Underground Railroad (1:30 p.m.); and Carolyn Lawson will give a presentation on Civil War attire (2:15 p.m.).

A hot dog and bean lunch will be for sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and pie, coffee, and tea will be for sale at 1 p.m.

On Sunday, a service has been tentatively scheduled at the Center Minot Church, across from the parsonage, at 9 a.m. All are welcome to attend. Sunday’s lunch offering of American chop suey, salad, and bread will be available from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m.

Vendors will be on hand both days. This is a cash-only event. For more information, call 966-2622 or find the Minot Historical Society Civil War Encampment on Facebook.