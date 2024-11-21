A Christmas Carol returns to The Public Theatre!

LEWISTON, ME — This holiday season, for one weekend only, The Public Theatre presents its acclaimed adaptation of A Christmas Carol, Dec 13-15. This inventive version, performed by six actors and a fiddler, was developed at The Public Theatre by former Executive/Co-Artistic Director Christopher Schario. It has since been published and performed by theatres around the world and is now a Lewiston/Auburn tradition.

With all the different versions of A Christmas Carol, The Public Theatre’s adaptation remains many people’s favorite.

This version begins with a child reading Dickens’ novel as five actors and a fiddler suddenly appear to coax him into joining the story. Live music and sound effects create a magical atmosphere, bringing the story to life in a way you’ve never seen before.

Leading the cast is Broadway actor Joel Leffert in the role of Scrooge. Joel understudied Patrick Stuart and Ian McKellen on Broadway as well as performing in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Other returning cast members include Russell Berrigan as Marley/Cratchit, Matthew Delamater as Fred/Christmas Present, Sheila Stasack as Christmas Past/Mrs. Cratchit, McKenna Canty as Belle/Fan, and local young actor Simon Golob as Tiny Tim. Live fiddling will be done by Edward Little H.S. junior Nessa Sammuel.

Only $15 for children – introduce a child to the magic of professional theatre and give them a gift that will last a lifetime. Ask about gift certificates for other plays too!

A Christmas Carol: December 13 at 7pm, Dec 14 at 2pm and 7pm and Dec 15 at 2 pm. Tickets at ThePublicTheatre.org or call 782-3200. The Public Theatre is located at 31 Maple St., Lewiston.

Joel Leffert as Scrooge in A Christmas Carol