Andwell Health Partners appoints chief human resource officer

LEWISTON, ME – Andwell Health Partners is pleased to announce the appointment of Christian Bartholomew, MBA, SHRM-SCP, as Chief Human Resource Officer. Christian is an experienced executive and change agent with a proven track record of driving productivity, efficiency, cost control, and transformational activities in large healthcare organizations.

Christian comes to Andwell after serving as CHRO at Tenet Health, where he led the HR function at three hospitals in and around Central Massachusetts. He brings a wealth of expertise in many areas, talent acquisitions, organizational development, and leadership development. As a seasoned strategist, he has consistently demonstrated his ability to reimagine what’s possible and transform complex obstacles into tangible solutions for HR teams and their organizations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Christian to our leadership team," said Ken Albert, President and CEO at Andwell Health Partners. "His collaborative approach to leadership and his passion for creating people-first cultures will be invaluable as we continue to drive sustainable change and growth within our organization."

At Andwell Health Partners, Christian will focus on streamlining recruitment and other HR processes, while fostering a culture of innovation and excellence. His role will be pivotal in leading human resources initiatives, ensuring that Andwell attracts, retains, and develops top talent to support strategic goals.