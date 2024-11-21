CLT to present ‘A Fireside Christmas’ December 7-8

AUBURN, ME — A cozy evening of songs and stories will be performed at the Community Little Theatre’s “A Fireside Christmas” on Saturday and Sunday, December 7 and 8.

Some of CLT’s favorite performers will be on stage for a feel-good holiday show of popular Christmas songs and carols, selections from classic holiday musicals, and even some dance numbers. Special guests Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand and available for photos. Raffle baskets and concessions will be offered.

Performances will be held on Saturday, December 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 8 at 2:00 p.m. at CLT on Academy Street in Auburn. Advance tickets are $15.00 and may be purchased online at laclt.com. Tickets will also be available at the door for $20.00.

Pictured here are members of the Act I cast of CLT’s upcoming “A Fireside Christmas. From left in front are Germaine Robinson, Amanda Robinson, Elise Christie, Karianna Merrill, and Janelle Raven. In back are Anthony Delorme, Leslie Gail Reed, Sarah Chaloux, and Justin Morin, who is directing the show. Performances will be on December 7-8 and tickets are available at laclt.com.