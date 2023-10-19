A great girls’ night out at The Public Theatre

LEWISTON, ME — The Public Theatre presents the world premiere of Paint Night, a hilarious and heartbreaking new play that will speak to women of all ages Oct 20 – 29.

Imagine a modern-day Steel Magnolias, when six women get together in a Paint Studio for a much- needed girls night out. Their plan is to paint and sip, but as the alcohol flows, so does their laughter and tears, and their thoughts on motherhood and womanhood get hilariously and heartbreakingly revealed. Paint Night is about the way women support each other in an unpredictable world and what happens when we put down our cell phones and paint outside the lines of our comfort zone.”

Director Janet Mitchko says, “Whether you’re a mother, a daughter or a grandmother, every woman will recognize a part of herself or her life in this play. Paint Night also raises current topics happening in our world in a funny, honest, and relatable way”.

Last season Mitchko directed playwright Carey Crim’s, Morning After Grace. “The great thing about Carey’s writing” says Mitchko, “is her sense of humor and the way she incorporates it so truthfully into the difficult moments of life. We are pleased that Maine audiences will be the first people to see this play and we promise it will make you laugh, cry and perhaps even inspire you to try a paint night”.

In fact, audiences will have a chance to meet playwright Carey Crim and share their thoughts about the play as she will be attending the free Sat, Oct 21 post-show discussion following the 3pm performance.

The six professional actresses in the show portray mothers, daughters, and grandmothers, as well as friends. Kate Udall (Miriam) plays the mother of Lolly (Jessica Mosher) the bride-to-be the paint night is celebrating. Also at the paint night is Miriam’s old college roommate Fern (Susan Craves), accompanied by her multi-tasking daughter Bree (Jessica DiGiovanni) and Bree’s best friend and mother of three, Gwen (Jeri Marshall). Leading the paint night is Vera (Jane Abernethy) the creative and Yoda-like owner of the paint night studio. These actresses have been practicing their painting skills with local artist Melanie Therien from Wicked Illustrations. In fact, many of the paintings on the set are from actual local paint nights!

The art studio where the play takes place has been designed by Kit Mayer, costumes by Anne Collins, and lighting by Betty Faul-Welfare.

Grab the women you love and go see Pant Night, now playing at The Public Theatre, Lewiston/Auburn’s Professional Theatre, Oct 20 – 29. Showtimes are Thurs and Fri at 7:30pm, Sat at 3pm, Sun at 2pm with an added Sat evening on Oct 28 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $30 Adults, $25 Groups 10+, $20 Student 19+ with ID and can be purchased online at thepublictheatre.org or by calling 782-3200. The Theatre is located at 31 Maple St., Lewiston.

Paint Night is sponsored by Platz Associates, The Sun Journal, Bennett Radio Group, Androscoggin Bank, Butler Brothers and Twin City Times.

“Paint Night” cast – Left to Right: Jane Abernethy as Vera, Jessica DiGiovanni as Bree, Kate Udall as Miriam, Jeri Marshall as Gwen, Susan Craves as Fern, and Jessica Mosher as Lolly