DKG Teddy Bear Fair supports community

LEWISTON, ME — The Ladies of Mu Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International are bringing back their annual Teddy Bear Fair on October 28 from 9:00 to 2:00 at the Lewiston High School gym.

The Ladies of Mu are all Educators, active and retired, from the Lewiston/Auburn area. Money generated by our Fair goes to scholarships, one for a graduating senior from one of the high schools in the Twin Cities and surrounding communities who plans to go into education; the other goes to a DKG Member who is working on an advanced degree.

The Ladies of Mu will sell baked goods such as cookies, cakes, pies, bread and an assortment of candies and pastries; used books & DVDs; white elephant items; harvest items such as jellies, jams, salsas, pickles; gently loved stuffed animals; crafts including knitted scarves, hats & mittens, baby layettes, as well as kitchen towels and dishcloths; and holiday crafts including Christmas and Thanksgiving decorations.

They will also have a raffle table with hand-made items, gift certificates for lobster and gas, a children’s craft basket, and many other treasures. We hope many will come out to see us and support our efforts to raise scholarship money.