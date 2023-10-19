CMH: Screening crucial for early breast cancer diagnosis

LEWISTON, ME — Central Maine Healthcare (CMH) is joining healthcare organizations throughout the world in recognizing National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. This important observation began in 1985 and has evolved into a worldwide effort to promote screening and prevention of the disease.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in this country, with one in eight being diagnosed.

“There is a lot of social awareness about screening and the fact that early detection saves lives,” said Renee Pinette, MD, OB/GYN and breast surgical oncologist at CMH. “However, every day we still meet women who have never had a mammogram or have missed some mammograms, and we should continue the effort to increase awareness until we reach all of those people, too.”

Dr. Pinette recommends annual screening mammograms for women, starting at age 40, and annual breast exams with a primary care provider, gynecologist or breast health specialist.

Central Maine Healthcare has an excellent, comprehensive breast health team, and is one of only a few in the state that is accredited by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers.

“Patients feel that when they encounter our team, from front desk staff to our mammogram technicians, from the radiologists reading the mammograms to the surgical staff, we treat people like our neighbors, like we would want our family to be treated,” Dr. Pinette said.

Central Maine Healthcare team members are recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness Month in a number of ways, including holding breast cancer screening events at Central Maine Medical Center (CMMC) in Lewiston, Rumford Hospital and Bridgton Hospital.

On Fridays throughout October, Central Maine Healthcare team members are wearing pink to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the signs at the Cancer Care Center at CMMC are illuminated in pink.

Cancer Care Center at CMMC, team members wear pink and encourage women to get screened