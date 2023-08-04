A New Look for Lewiston/Auburn Senior College

LEWISTON/AUBURN, ME (July 28, 2023) — After more than a year of discussion and research, the board of Lewiston/Auburn Senior College made the decision to become a 501C3 last September. We are now a non-profit, financially separate from the University of Southern Maine. We are grateful to the University for welcoming us and working with us for many years. We will still be keeping a presence there, but will also be free to pursue other venues and create a more flexible schedule.

Senior College offers a variety of activities and learning opportunities for people over 50. Classes will be available both in person and on-line, and as a member of L/A Senior College you have the option to participate in the offerings of other senior colleges in Maine.

We have a great line up of classes that will begin at the end of September. Registration begins at 8 AM Sept 5, but you can already view some of them at: https://lewiston-auburn-senior-college.coursestorm.com

In addition to classes we offer group activities such as Art Club, Outsiders, Dine Around, free speakers on Food For Thought, and more.

Join us for some fun at Wallingford’s Orchard on Sept. 6 – more information to follow!!

Meanwhile, check out our new website: laseniorcollege.org. If you have questions, call 207.713.7266 and leave a message or send an email to laseniorcollege@gmail.com