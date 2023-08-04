Cat’s Meow Presents Standup Comedy at Rusty Bus Brewing

LEWISTON, ME (July 28, 2023) — Cat’s Meow Comedy presents another First Friday standup comedy show at Rusty Bus Brewing on August 4th.

Featured comedians include Crystal Bernard, Tim Hofmann, Ben Chadwick, Cory Nicholson, and host Ann-Marie Keene.

Crystal Bernard has been a finalist in New England’s Funniest Comic competition, and a runner-up in Maine’s wicked funny laugh off.

Tim Hofmann is the original creator and host of the Laugh Shack comedy club in Portland Maine, and performs everywhere he is allowed.

This Pay-What-You-Can show starts at 7pm and is for ages 21 and up. Rusty Bus Brewing is located at 120 Lisbon St. in Lewiston.