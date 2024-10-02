AHS announces community art installation

LEWISTON, ME – The Androscoggin Historical Society (AHS) has entered the final phase of a $750,000 fundraising campaign to support the purchase of 93 Lisbon Street in Lewiston, relocation from the third floor of the County Courthouse in Auburn, and the first three years of expanded operations in its new home.

The “Family Initiative” includes a 9-foot mural installed in the main gallery at 93 Lisbon Street and the opportunity for donors making a gift of $5,000 to include their family name on the mural with an accompanying family history added to a special section in the archives. The mural, titled “People of the Androscoggin Build Community: Past, Present & Future,” identifies each of the towns united by the Androscoggin River and its tributaries with the date of incorporation as well as a photograph. The photographs will change periodically and feature themes such as grange halls, schoolhouses, churches and local businesses, as part of the gallery’s rotating exhibitions.

While AHS freely accepts genealogical materials, donors to the “Family Initiative” will receive assistance documenting their family story and curating photographs as well as being acknowledged on the mural. The history of Androscoggin County is enriched by generations–past and present–of iconic small businesses, civic and political leaders, educators 1 and successful athletes. The mural will not only provide visitors to AHS the map of Androscoggin County but also the names of families who have been part of the County’s heritage and are contributing to its future prosperity.

Ten donors have already stepped forward to participate. Rebecca Swanson Conrad from Auburn notes, “I am honoring my husband’s family name with a gift to the Family Initiative. I cannot think of a better way to capture the story of his business contributions to the region and to ensure that the photographs of Austin’s Fine Wines and Foods in the former First National Bank building in downtown Auburn are archived in perpetuity.”

Gifts may be made by one individual or a family group with up to two family names. Contributions may be paid over one, two or three years.

The Androscoggin Historical Society preserves the histories of the 14 towns in Androscoggin County and periodically convenes the “Society of Societies” to promote collaboration among the individual historical societies located in towns across the County. As an archival repository for records, genealogy, maps and photographs, AHS responds to research questions both locally and from around the world by providing information for individuals seeking family history to scholars searching for primary historical sources about the region to local K-12, home-schooled and college students. Additionally, the Society conducts lectures and open-house programs, walking and historic house tours, and hands-on interactive experiences at its two historic properties in Auburn: the Knight House and the West Auburn one-room schoolhouse.

The Society’s 93 Lisbon Street museum, library and archives are open to the public, free of charge Wednesdays 9:00am -1:00pm; Fridays Noon – 4:00 pm; and Saturdays 9:00am -1:00pm and in the summer and fall during each last Friday Art Walk. For more information, to volunteer or make a gift, or to learn about upcoming special programs, please visit the Society’s website androhistory.org, send an email to info@androhistory.org or call 207-784-0586.

“People of the Androscoggin Build Community: Past, Present & Future,” (Androscoggin Historical Society)