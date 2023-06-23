Androscoggin Amateur Radio Club Hosts Field Day

LISBON, ME (June 16, 2023) — Every June, more than 40,000 hams throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio’s science, skill and service to our communities and our nation. It combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach, and technical skills all in a single event. Field Day has been an annual event since 1933, and remains the most popular event in ham radio.

The Androscoggin Amateur Radio Club will be participating in an Annual ARRL Field Day event on Saturday June 24th beginning at 2PM through Sunday June 25th at 12:00PM at the Beaver Park Pavilion in Lisbon Maine.

Field Day is an open house and open to the public. We would like to invite the public to come throughout the weekend and see what Amateur Radio is all about and get a chance to get on the air. Field Day is the biggest event planned for the Amateur Radio community.

Event Details: Androscoggin Amateur Radio Club Field Day

Location: Beaver Park – 37 Cotton Road, Lisbon, ME

Times: 6/24 @ 2PM through 6/25 @ 12PM

Club Info: W1NPP.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/groups/w1npp