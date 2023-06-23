Auburn Announces Summer Concert Series

AUBURN, MAINE (June 16, 2023) – The City of Auburn is delighted to announce the 2023 line-up of talented local musicians who will bring music and fun to the city’s downtown this summer. This year’s performers include: • June 27: Michael Krapovicky • July 11: Brian Patricks, Maine Blues & Folk Artist • July 18: Jud Caswell • July 25: Acoustic Sunshine • August 8: Shanna Underwood Duo • August 15: Paddy Mills • August 22: Carole Wise Music

These free, family-friendly concerts will begin next week on Tuesday, June 20 and will be held in Festival Plaza on Main Street in the heart of beautiful downtown Auburn. Performances will be from 6:00 to 7:30PM for FREE.

Local non-profits will have concessions available for purchase during each show. No concerts will be held on Tuesday, July 4, which is when the Liberty Festival is held, or on Tuesday, August 1, when the Auburn Police Department will host their annual “National Night Out” event.

The city is also pleased to welcome the Auburn Community Concert Band back to Festival Plaza on Wednesday evenings at 7:00PM beginning on June 28. This will be the band’s 42nd season of bringing free, live music to Auburn.

“We’re excited to have live music back in Festival Plaza this summer on Tuesday and Wednesday nights,” said Jennifer Boenig, Downtown Coordinator for the City of Auburn. “There’s nothing better than enjoying live music outside on a summer evening. Bring your chair and listen to the music or even take a walk along the Riverwalk.”