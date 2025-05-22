Bumps & Babies at LPL

LEWISTON, ME – The Lewiston Public Library will be hosting Bumps & Babies on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday every month starting June 4th from 10:30am to 11:30am in the Children’s Department. The Bumps & Babies program is in partnership with Community Concepts, WIC Maine, Western Maine Community Action, Maine Families and Public Health Nursing.

Bumps & Babies is a support group that provides a safe, compassionate space for individuals navigating the emotional and physical challenges of pregnancy and the postpartum period. Members can share experiences, receive encouragement, and connect with others facing similar struggles, such as anxiety, depression, or the joys and adjustment to parenthood. The group is often facilitated by a trained professional and may include resources on mental health, self-care, and infant care. It’s a place to feel seen, supported, and less alone during a deeply transformative time.

This program will take place in the program room in the Children’s Department on the third floor of the library. This program is free and no registration required. Siblings are welcome.

The Lewiston Public Library is located downtown at 200 Lisbon Street at the corner of Pine Street. More information is available by contacting the Lewiston Public Library at (207) 513-3503 or LPLKids@lewistonmaine.gov.