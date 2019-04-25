Androscoggin Bank hires new Executive VP

Karen Hayden

Androscoggin Bank has announced that Karen Hayden has joined their Senior Leadership Team as Executive Vice President, Chief Funding & Client Relationship Officer. In her new position, Hayden has responsibility for funding strategies, which includes providing a seamless and positive client experience.

Prior to joining Androscoggin Bank, Hayden was Executive Vice President for Treasury Management, Government Banking and Commercial Deposits at People’s United Bank. She has more than 18 years of experience in the banking industry. She currently sits on the board of A Company of Girls and volunteers for the Salvation Army and the Westbrook Teen Center.

“In addition to being a highly experienced leader, Karen brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to the position,” said Androscoggin Bank President Neil Kiely. “She shares our values-focused approach and is committed to creating opportunity for her teams and enriching her communities. I look forward to working closely with Karen to help us realize sizable goals.”

Hayden has a passion for leadership coaching and is considered by her colleagues to be a committed coach and mentor. She travels the country speaking on women in leadership and considers it a priority to develop and encourage new talent so they are prepared to step into leadership roles.

“I am proud to be joining a dynamic team at Androscoggin Bank, a bank that puts their mission, vision and values into everything they do,” said Hayden. “I am thrilled to be working with an energized team of professionals who are working to transform the way we think about banking. This team is well on its way in executing on its strategies, and I look forward to contributing to the positive momentum.”

“I will also have the added pleasure of working in my hometown of Lewiston,” she noted.

Hayden earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from the University of Southern Maine. She grew up in Lewiston and lives in Cumberland with her husband, Mac.

Headquartered in Lewiston since 1870, Androscoggin Bank is dedicated to serving the communities of Maine, its residents, and the business community. The bank currently has assets totaling $1.051 billion.