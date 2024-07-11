“A Clinic in the Community” to provide free health screenings

LEWISTON, ME — The Central Maine Family Medicine Residency, along with Healthy Androscoggin and Maine Family Planning, will host a “Clinic in the Community” this month.

The event is scheduled for July 12 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Kennedy Park in Lewiston. Members of the public will have the opportunity to access free blood pressure checks, reproductive healthcare services, diabetes screening and learn about lead poisoning prevention.

“We believe that meeting people where they live, work and play is the best way to build a healthier community together,” said Lindsay Gannon, health promotion manager at Healthy Androscoggin.

“By providing this opportunity to conduct health screens in conjunction with public health resources, we can strengthen the connection between community and clinical sectors to improve population health. We will be sharing resources on topics that improve quality of life, such as childhood lead poisoning prevention, nutrition, physical activity, tobacco-free lifestyles and substance misuse prevention.”

This project is part of Central Maine Healthcare’s commitment to engage the communities it serves to better identify needs and to improve overall health outcomes for the population.

For more information on the Clinic in the Community, please contact:

Central Maine Family Medicine Residency

(207) 795-2803

Healthy Androscoggin

(207)795-5990

Maine Family Planning

(207) 922-3222