Treks & Sojourns talk on “Refusing Disappointment”

AUBURN, ME — The First Universalist Church of Auburn presents the story of a spiritual journey on Sunday, July 21 @12pm in the vestry. The Adult Religious Exploration committee hosts a talk by Luke Lunt entitled “Refusing Disappointment: My Trip to Tabasco and Chiapas, Mexico.”

Through pictures and stories, Lunt offers a reflection about a recent trip to see the 3,000-year old colossal Olmec heads in Villahermosa. The trip was a life-changing journey both outward and inward, because of what Lunt did- and didn’t- experience there.

Adult RE’s speaker series, “Treks and Sojourns,” provides a space in which Unitarian Universalists talk about their travels. The name is an invitation to focus solely on travel as a secular experience (a trek), to offer a more spiritual dimension to the excursion (a sojourn), or to share a mixture of both. FMI contact Adult RE chair Charles Nero cnero@bates.edu

“Treks and Sojourns” has featured Bill Frayer’s talk about exploring Croatia and Holly Cooney’s talk, “From Fear to Faith,” about a solo bike tour.

The First Universalist Church of Auburn is located at 169 Pleasant St. Enter on Spring, St., across from Dairy Joy. Parking; accessible. FMI 783-0461 or www.auburnuu.org.

