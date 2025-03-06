Maine B2B Trade Show is March 27

LEWISTON, ME – The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce is proud to present the Maine B2B Trade Show, returning on Thursday, March 27, 2025, from 11:00 AM – 5:30 PM at the Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn, Maine. This highly anticipated event is designed to connect businesses across the state and New England, fostering new opportunities, partnerships, and industry growth.

Formerly organized by Dow Media, the event has now transitioned fully under the leadership of the LA Metro Chamber, ensuring its continued impact and expansion. The Maine B2B Trade Show is one of the largest business networking events in the state, drawing hundreds of professionals eager to showcase their products, services, and innovations.

This year, the LA Metro Chamber is honored to have Maine Community Bank as the Presenting Sponsor. Their support enhances the reach and impact of the event, providing businesses with greater opportunities for visibility and connection.

The streamlined, single-day format allows businesses to make the most of their time, with vendor setup beginning at 8:00 AM and the show opening at 11:00 AM. Attendees will experience unparalleled networking opportunities, engaging activities such as mini learning sessions throughout the day, and the chance to exhibit their brand, generate leads, and explore new collaborations. The event will conclude with a cocktail hour at 4:30 PM, providing a relaxed atmosphere for further networking and business discussions.

Businesses looking to maximize their presence at the show can secure single or double booths. Booth options include standard 10’x10’ spaces with tables, chairs, and electricity, while double booths offer expanded 10’x20’ spaces for increased exposure. Locked location booths provide guaranteed premium placement on a first-come, first-served basis. The deadline to reserve a booth is Friday, March 7th, 2025.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available, offering prime visibility and branding benefits.

For more information, booth registration, and sponsorship opportunities, please visit the event site, LAMetroCC.com/MaineB2B or contact Katie Palmer, Director of Events at Katie@LAMetroChamber.com

About the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce:

The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to supporting and promoting the business community in Androscoggin County. Through advocacy, networking, and resources, the Chamber works to foster a thriving economic environment for businesses of all sizes. As an engine for economic vitality and enhanced quality of life, the Chamber challenges business and community to build, lead, and thrive.