Central Maine Healthcare welcomes new orthopedic surgeon

LEWISTON, ME — Central Maine Healthcare recently welcomed a new orthopedic surgeon.

Dennis Sullivan, MD, is the newest member of Central Maine Healthcare Orthopedics, specializing in knee and shoulder surgery at Bridgton Hospital and Rumford Hospital.

Dr. Sullivan says he chose this field because he could clearly see how orthopedic surgery directly improve patients’ lives.

“When it comes to my patients, I favor a conservative approach to injuries and arthritic conditions, whenever possible,” Dr. Sullivan said. “I also explain diagnoses in multiple ways, reviewing images and reports, and using anatomical models so my patients understand what’s happening.”

Dr. Sullivan earned his medical degree at the Hospital for Special Surgery, in New York, and completed his residency at the University of Toronto Orthopedic Sports Medicine. He has been a team physician for USA Hockey for 25 years, which included a tournament in the Czech Republic. He was also head team physician for the Portland Pirates from 1994-2008.

Central Maine Orthopedics has been named a Cigna Center of Excellence for hip and knee replacement. It has also been named a Blue Distinction Center by Blue Cross and Blue Shield.