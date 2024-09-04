Auburn Community Concert Band invites new members

AUBURN, ME – The Auburn Community Concert Band has announced that rehearsals for their Fall season will begin on Wednesday, September 11th. This is an ideal opportunity for former high school and college band musicians to again experience the enjoyment of making music and performing in front of large audiences. Currently, the Auburn band has a specific need for additional clarinet, trumpet and tuba players.

New members must be able to read music, and have their own instruments. Band membership requires a commitment to the group’s weekly schedule of Wednesday evening rehearsals. Rehearsals take place every Wednesday from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at the High Street Congregational Church, located between High and Pleasant Streets, in Auburn.

For the next couple of months, the band will be preparing for its annual holiday concert, which will take place on Wednesday, December 18th at the new Donald M. Gay Performing Arts Center located at Edward Little High School in Auburn.

Currently, the ACCB has 48 members, ranging in age from late-teens to early eighties. These members collectively represent a total of 15 central and western Maine towns. Before joining this organization, many of the group’s volunteer musicians had last played in a school or community band some 10 to 20 years ago, according to band director Milt Simon. “New members are often nervous when they first join, because of the lapse of time since they last practiced,” said Simon. He added that “most people regain their playing skills relatively quickly.”

New members should email their intentions to Director Simon at auburncommunityband@gmail.com prior to attending their first rehearsal. Prospective members, who are unable to participate in any of the September rehearsals, will have a second opportunity to join the band during the group’s next “Open Membership Month”, happening in January.

The concert band is currently celebrating its 43rd season. The organization was established by Simon back in 1981. Additional information regarding membership can be found on the band’s website at www.auburncommunityband.com.