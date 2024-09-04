Tribute to Our Fallen honors those who gave it all on 9/11

LISBON FALLS, ME — On September 7th , 2024 911 NEVER FORGET 501(c)3 – @911NFT’s 6th annual TRIBUTE TO OUR FALLEN event will take place at the Railroad Diner in Lisbon Falls starting at 9am. This unique event is a tribute to remember 9/11, the fire service, first responders, and military service men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice as a result of the 2001 tragedy. It is also a special ceremony to honor all Maine firefighters and pay respect to those lost nationwide. This year’s event is brought together by Fire & Iron Firefighters Motorcycle Club Stations 707 & 73, @911NFT, DOWN CELLAH®, The Railroad Pub & Grill, Backwoods Crew, Iron Horse Motorcycle Lawyers, Friends of Worumbo, and the Town of Lisbon and volunteers from our communities.

The event will start with a buffet breakfast offered at 9am at the Railroad Pub and then kickstands up at 10:30am for a ride departing Lisbon and heading to the Augusta Firefighters’ Memorial to pay respects and return to the Railroad Pub. This ride is expected to include just under 100 motorcycle riders and passengers. Upon the return to Lisbon, at approximately 12:45, the ride will return back to the Railroad Diner for a special bell ringing ceremony to honor those fallen in the line of duty. The afternoon will continue with live music from the band DOWN CELLAH® at approximately 2pm.

There will be a raffle as well with fantastic prizes. Funds raised will benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and also benefit fire service members of Maine communities.