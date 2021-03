From City of Auburn

AUBURN – The Auburn’s Farmers’ Market will be starting back up for the season on May 5.

The Market will take place on Festival Plaza (Main Street) each Wednesday from 4-6:30 p.m.

CDC guidelines must be followed.

The City of Auburn is seeking vendors for the market.

Anyone interested in participating as a market vendor should email market oordinator Kathy Shaw at: kath@valleyviewfarm.me for details.