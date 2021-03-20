From City of Auburn

AUBURN – Auburn’s Age-Friendly Community Committee, in partnership with the United New Auburn Association, is hosting a “Walk in the Park” at noon on Tuesday, Mar. 30.

All are welcome, and should meet in Festival Plaza (Main Street). The group will walk the Riverwalk to Bonney Park and head toward New Auburn, visiting all of the parks along the way.

The group will also walk by the Art Wall on Main Street, ending at the new Anniversary Park in New Auburn.

Alan Manoian will share the history of each park along the way!

Hot dogs will be available at no charge.