FREE e-scribe now!

This week’s edition!

«
»

Walk in the Park Mar. 30

March 20, 2021 | Author

From City of Auburn

AUBURN – Auburn’s Age-Friendly Community Committee, in partnership with the United New Auburn Association, is hosting a “Walk in the Park” at noon on Tuesday, Mar. 30.

All are welcome, and should meet in Festival Plaza (Main Street). The group will walk the Riverwalk to Bonney Park and head toward New Auburn, visiting all of the parks along the way.

The group will also walk by the Art Wall on Main Street, ending at the new Anniversary Park in New Auburn.

Alan Manoian will share the history of each park along the way!

Hot dogs will be available at no charge.

Posted in News

Leave a Reply

«
»


Contact Us!

9 North River Road, #232
Auburn, ME 04210
(207) 795-5017
info@twincitytimes.com

Twin City Times on Facebook
  • Archives

Copyright © 1999-2021 Twin City Times
Maine Website Design by Core Zero Creative, Inc.