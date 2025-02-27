Augusta Symphony Orchestra to perform March 9 concert

AUGUSTA, ME — The Augusta Symphony Orchestra invites the community to experience an afternoon of timeless classical music at their Spring Concert. The performance will take place on Sunday, March 9, at 3:00 PM at Cony High School, 60 Pierce Dr, Augusta, ME.

The program promises to delight music lovers with an inspiring selection of works, starting with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1, and followed by Joseph Haydn’s Symphony No. 88. After a brief intermission, the ASO will perform Four Norwegian Dances by Edvard Grieg.

Founded in 1920 as a community orchestra, the Augusta Symphony Orchestra has a rich history of bringing exceptional classical music to the community. This concert continues that proud tradition, showcasing the orchestra’s talent and dedication to the arts.

The ASO is led by Conductor and Music Director Jinwook Park. Mr. Park is a member of the Colby College faculty and serves as the Music Director of the Colby Symphony Orchestra, as well as teaching violin and viola. With his passion and commitment to educational outreach, Mr. Park also served as a founder and Music Director of the Kennebec Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra, providing music and music education to the Central Maine community for many years. He has served as the music director of the Augusta Symphony Orchestra since 2021.

Admission is free, but donations are gratefully accepted to support the orchestra’s mission of making music accessible to all. Mark your calendar and join us for an unforgettable afternoon of music.

For more information about the Augusta Symphony Orchestra and upcoming events, visit www.augustasymphonymaine.org