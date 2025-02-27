United Ambulance achieves perfect score in reaccreditation

LEWISTON, ME – United Ambulance Service recently received a perfect score in their reaccreditation review by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services (CAAS). The accreditation review, like the rigorous process used by hospitals and nursing facilities, is conducted every three years and includes an intensive application process and multi-day on-site inspection by outside experts. Reviewers from across the nation visited the company’s Lewiston and Bridgton service areas evaluating 107 categories.

Since 1981, United Ambulance has been dedicated to providing the highest emergency medical care and transportation possible. United’s Lewiston division was first accredited in 2006 and their Bridgton division soon followed in 2007. Since then they have remained Maine’s first and only accredited ambulance service.

CAAS is a non-profit organization which was established to encourage and promote quality patient care in America’s medical transportation system. The primary focus of the Commission’s standards is high-quality patient care. This is accomplished by establishing national standards which not only address the delivery of patient care, but also the ambulance service’s total operation and its relationships with other agencies, the general public, and the medical community. In most instances the Commission’s standards exceed state and local licensing requirements.

Paul Gosselin, Executive Director of United Ambulance, commented on the achievement, saying, “The reviewers were thoroughly impressed with our service and with the resilience of our community over the past year. While CAAS accreditation is not required for operation, we pursue it because it represents the gold standard in EMS. This reaccreditation validates our continuous efforts and demonstrates our commitment to delivering exceptional emergency medical services to the residents of Androscoggin County.”

United Ambulance’s dedication to excellence in emergency medical services is reflected in its ongoing accreditation status. As a service leader in Maine, the company’s focus remains on providing high-quality care and maintaining strong community connections.

If you are interested in starting a career in EMS or would like more information about United Ambulance Service, visit them online at: www.unitedambulance.com.