Over $1K raised for credit unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger

TURNER, ME – The Signature Soup Food Booth at the Turner Ridge Riders Snowmobile Club’s 24th Annual Vintage One Lunger Race successfully launched Community Credit Union’s 2025 Signature Soup Challenge which raised over $1,000 at the food booth fundraiser. This exciting kick-off marks the beginning of a month-long initiative benefiting the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger.

The Signature Soup Challenge, which runs from February 15 through March 15, invites local businesses to join forces in the fight against hunger. Throughout the month, participating restaurants and retailers will donate a portion of proceeds from their soup, chili, and chowder sales to support the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger, a cause dedicated to alleviating food insecurity in Maine communities.

The participating businesses include:

Thatcher’s Restaurant & Pub

Bakery Barn

Bear Pond Variety

Daddy O’s Diner

Governor’s Restaurant & Bakery

Jimmy’s General Store

The Highland Grille

KP’s Place

Simones’ Hot Dogs

Webb’s Market

“We are thrilled with the success of this year’s kickoff event and appreciate the Turner Ridge Riders Snowmobile Club allowing us to be a food booth vendor at Saturday’s big event,” said Betsy Sibley, Co-Chair for the Ending Hunger Committee at Community Credit Union. “The $1,000 raised at the Vintage One Lunger Race is just the beginning, and we are excited to see how much more we can raise over the next month to support the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger. Together, we are raising awareness and making a real difference in the lives of those facing food insecurity in our community.”

The Signature Soup Challenge has become an annual tradition, uniting local businesses, volunteers, and community members to give back to those in need. By simply enjoying a delicious bowl of soup or chili, participants are directly contributing to the effort to end hunger across Maine.

“We encourage everyone to visit our participating partners throughout the challenge and enjoy some of the best soups and chili in the area,” added Erin Dunn-Kimball, Co-Chair of the Ending Hunger Committee at Community Credit Union. “It’s a tasty way to make an impact, and every bowl served helps provide critical resources to those who need it most.”

For more information about the Signature Soup Challenge, including a list of participating businesses and donation details, please visit https://www.communitycreditunion.com/connect/events-calendar/detail.html?cId=96209&title=5th-annual-signature-soup-challenge or follow the campaign on social media at https://www.facebook.com/share/14SWa9wVB1/.

Community Credit Union is a member-owned, full service financial institution that has been serving its members and all of Androscoggin County since 1945. The Credit Union has a low-income designation from NCUA as well as certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI). Community Credit Union has branches located at 144 Pine Street, Lewiston, 40 Stanley Street, Auburn and 1025 Auburn Road in Turner serving approximately 12,000 members. For more information, log onto www.communitycreditunion.com.

Volunteers serving soup, chili & chowder at the One Lunger Vintage Snowmobile Race on February 15, 2025, Left to Right Erin Dunn-Kimball, Christine Wilson, Tiffany Mathon, Jessica Blackwell, Lilianna Mathon, Ruth Moubagou