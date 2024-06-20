B2B Trade Show is back

LEWISTON AUBURN, ME – The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the return of the highly anticipated Business to Business (B2B) Trade Show in partnership with Dow Media. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as the Chamber takes the reins of the event, ensuring a smooth transition and continued success for one of the region’s most esteemed business gatherings.

The B2B Trade Show has been a cornerstone event in the Lewiston Auburn region for decades, fostering valuable connections and business growth opportunities. Eight years ago, the event was handed over to Dow Media, resulting in a period of transition. Last year, the Chamber began collaborating with Dow Media to bring the show back under its umbrella, aiming to leverage the strengths of both organizations for an even more impactful event.

“We are thrilled to partner with Dow Media to bring the B2B Trade Show back to the Chamber,” said Shanna Cox, President + CEO of the LA Metro Chamber of Commerce. “This event has always been about connecting businesses, fostering innovation, and driving economic growth in our region. With Dow Media’s support, we are confident that the 2025 B2B Trade Show will be our best yet.”

The next B2B Trade Show is scheduled for Thursday, March 27th, 2025 at the Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn, Maine. Attendees can look forward to a dynamic lineup of exhibitors, networking opportunities, and insights from industry leaders. This event is designed to help businesses of all sizes expand their reach, forge new partnerships, and gain valuable market insights.

“We are honored to continue our involvement with the B2B Trade Show and support the Chamber in this transition,” said Travis Dow, founder of Dow Media. “Our combined efforts will ensure that the event remains a premier platform for business development in Maine.”

Mark your calendars and save the date for the 2025 B2B Trade Show. Additional details, including registration information and exhibitor opportunities, will be announced in the coming months, and will be directly communicated to those who pre-register. Stay tuned for updates and prepare to be part of an event that celebrates and elevates the business community in Androscoggin County.

For more information, please visit the event site or contact Katie Palmer, Director of Events at Katie@LAMetroChamber.com