Boston Brands of Maine donates to United Ambulance

Pictured l to r: Ken Radcliffe, Plant Manager, Stephen Sarkisian, DC Manager and Dennis Russell, United’s Education Manager

Boston Brands of Maine’s Saratoga Street bottling plant donated 480 bottles of hand sanitizer to United Ambulance Service to help their emergency medical service providers during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Health care facilities have been in dire need of personal protective equipment and supplies and have not been able to find any available to purchase.

Stephen Sarkisian, DC Manager of Boston Brands of Maine, is heading the project. They are working on providing hand sanitizer to local hospitals and fire departments.

United’s Executive Director, Paul Gosselin stated “…we are so thankful to Stephen and his team for their donation. It is remarkable how this pandemic has brought together local companies to assist in helping our first responders.”