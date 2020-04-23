Tough Gator Challenge postponed

Due to the closure of Maine schools for social distancing, the 7th annual Tough Gator Challenge has been postponed to Spring of 2021.

The Geiger Elementary Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) would like to thank all of the volunteers, participants and sponsors in the community for their past support. If your organization would like to sponsor/volunteer/advertise for our fundraiser in the future, please contact us at geigerpto@gmail.com.

The PTO encourages all of the Tough Gators out there to be safe, enjoy being active outdoors, and have fun with family until we can all have some muddy fun together again!

Updates available at www.toughgatorchallenge.com.