LA Metro Chamber, BlueTriton support local businesses

LEWISTON AUBURN, ME – In the aftermath of the tragic events that unfolded on October 25th, forever altering our Maine community, the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce (LA Metro Chamber) is taking decisive action to address the profound impact on local businesses. The Chamber, in collaboration with BlueTriton Brands, Inc., owner of the Poland Spring brand, is proud to announce the establishment of the Small Business Relief Fund and a commitment of $500,000 to match corporate and community donations.

Heather Printup, Poland Spring Brand Community Relations Manager, expressed the company’s deep commitment to supporting the community: “For 178 years, we have witnessed a tradition of neighbors helping neighbors in times of need – it’s the very essence of what it means to be from Maine. In this time of need, we are deeply honored to be able to support our neighbors in recovering, reconnecting, and reviving; as Mainers do. We will continue to support our community in meaningful ways and are working with the Chamber to plan additional efforts to help local businesses rebound, recognize emergency responders, and honor our friends and neighbors who were victims of this tragedy.”

The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, serving as a hub of verified information and coordination for donations in the wake of the recent tragedy, recognizes the urgent need to provide immediate support to local businesses, especially those in the hospitality industry, experiencing unprecedented year-over-year losses that threaten their survival.

Shanna Cox, President + CEO of the LA Metro Chamber, emphasized the critical importance of a swift response: “Research tells us that a quick response in the months directly following a mass shooting event is crucial to the long-term outlook of the local economy. Businesses in the LA Metro area – particularly in the hospitality industry – are sharing how hard the weeks since the shooting have been. We are grateful Poland Springs’s generous donation to kickstart the efforts to support our local small businesses and strengthen our local economy.”

More about the Small Business Relief Fund

The Small Business Relief Fund will gratefully welcome matching donations, which can be made online or through contacting the LA Metro Chamber of Commerce. In the coming weeks, the chamber will convene small business owners and operators to provide input into the design of a grant program, which will be aimed at providing crucial financial support to local small businesses facing economic challenges.

A portion of the funds will be used to provide marketing for the region, at the request of and in collaboration with area businesses.