Capital City Improv coming to Great Falls Comedy Club

AUBURN, ME (August 18, 2023) – The Great Falls Comedy Club will have live comedy this week on Friday, August 25, at 7:00 and 9:00 pm and on Saturday, August 26, at 7:30 pm.

Make laughter a priority and be part of the fun as Capital City Improv invades the stage for two shows Friday evening. Master improver Dennis Price will bring on-the-spot comedy to all ages at 7:00 pm and then for the 18+ crowd at 9:00 pm.

On Saturday, host Nick Gordon will kick things off along with featured comedians Cathy Boyd and Ish Gupta, who set the stage for one of New England’s best stand-up comedy talents, headliner Karen Morgan.

Tickets can be found at https://www.greatfallscomedyclub.com or purchased at the door. The Great Falls Comedy Club is located inside Craft Brew Underground at 34 Court Street, Auburn.

For more information contact the club at info@greatfallscomedyclub.com or by phone at 207-200-5366.