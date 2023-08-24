National Cinema Day showing of “Shrek” at MFC

WATERVILLE, ME (August 18, 2023) – The Maine Film Center is excited to announce its participation in National Cinema Day with two showings of a beloved family classic: “Shrek”. “Shrek” will be shown for one day only on Sunday, August 27 at 12pm and 3pm.

Founded by the The Cinema Foundation, National Cinema Day was launched in 2022 with the mission of returning movie-goers to cinemas after a prolonged disruption by the Covid-19 pandemic. Running with the tagline “All Movies, All Showtimes, $4”, The Cinema Foundation is committed to promoting the communal cinematic experience, and the positive effects it can bring to any community.

Released in 2001, “Shrek” continues to endure as a fan favorite over two decades after its initial release. Following the story of a grumpy ogre whose swamp is threatened by the king, Shrek must embark on a journey with his talkative sidekick Donkey in order to save the Princess Fiona.

Starring the vocal talents of Mike Meyers, Eddie Murphy, and Camera Diaz, “Shrek” is truly a comedy for all ages.

Tickets for both showings go on sale August 21 at a reduced rate of $4. Furthermore, ticket sales for all films showing on Sunday, August 27 will be reduced to $4. For more information, please visit MaineFilmCenter.org.