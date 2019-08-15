Chip Morrison to address Rotary Lunch Club

After retiring as president of the Androscoggin County Chamber of Commerce in 2015, Morrison joined the Business and Government Services team at Androscoggin Bank.

Chip Morrison will be the guest speaker at the next meeting of the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Lunch Club on Thursday, August 22. The event will take place from noon to 1 p.m. at the Village Inn at 165 High Street in Auburn.

Morrison joined the Business and Government Services team at Androscoggin Bank in August of 2015. Prior to joining the bank, he was the interim executive director for the Maine Make-A-Wish Foundation. He also currently serves on the board of directors for six local community organizations.

In June of 2015, Morrison retired as president of the Androscoggin County Chamber of Commerce, a position he held since the fall of 1995. Before joining the Chamber, he was City Manager of Auburn and Commissioner of the Maine departments of Administration and Labor. He has a bachelor’s degree from Carleton College and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Michigan.

Over the course of his career, Morrison has received numerous honors, including the State of Maine’s Public Administrator of the Year, the Maine Development Foundation’s Ken Curtis Leadership Award, Auburn’s Citizen of the Year, the Maine Chamber’s Executive of the Year, Mainebiz’s Nonprofit CEO of the Year, the Chamber’s Ray Geiger Award, and YPLAA’s Forever Young Award.

Morrison is a resident of Auburn, where he lives with his wife, Jane. They have two grown children, Beth and Brett, who graduated from Edward Little High School, went on to college and graduate school, and are now pursuing successful careers in the arts and medicine.

The L-A Rotary Lunch Club meets every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. Lunch is available at the restaurant for $14. Guests and visiting Rotarians are always welcome. For more information, contact club president Celeste Yakawonis at 713-7111, follow them on Facebook, or see www.lewistonauburnrotary.org.