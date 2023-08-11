WHA Art Gallery Features Paintings of Abby Bernard

LEWISTON, ME (August 4, 2023) — The Woman’s Hospital Association (WHA) Rotating Art Gallery at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston is proud to display the paintings of Abby Bernard for the month of August.

From the time she started drawing as a child, Bernard “loved to create and pursue the joy I found within the borders of my imagination.” During her teenage years, she would spend time drawing whatever captured her attention; the people she encountered, a tree with interesting foliage or the landscape around her. As she gained confidence in her art, she began to enter her paintings in local competitions and fairs, winning a number of prizes. Throughout her life, her art has been a source of renewal in a world that is increasingly challenged.

The works on display may be purchased through the WHA Gift Shop located adjacent to the main lobby at Central Maine Medical Center. A percentage of sale proceeds benefits patients of CMMC.

Untitled image of painting by Abby Bernard – digital image was taken by Abby