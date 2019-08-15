GoFundMe campaign to preserve memory of Roy Varney

Gregg and Gloria Varney will host a celebration of the life of their son on Sunday, August 25 at Nezinscot Farm in Turner. Donations to establish a nonprofit Maine Outdoor Wellness Center in his honor may be made at www.gofundme.com.

Friends and family members have launched a GoFundMe campaign to preserve the memory of Roy Varney, son of Gregg and Gloria Varney of Turner, who passed away unexpected on July 2.

Varney, who graduated this spring from Leavitt Area High School, planned to attend UNH this fall. An accomplished Nordic skier, he was passionate about skiing, trained seriously to reach his potential, and lived life to the fullest. His accomplishments included winning a state championship in cross country skiing and competing in the National Biathlon Championships. He was scheduled to train at the National Biathlon Center in Jericho, VT.

Contributions to the campaign will help fulfill Varney’s dream of building a wellness and biathlon training center at his family’s Nezinscot Farm in Turner, where a system of trails allowed him to train while helping out on the farm.

To be incorporated as a non-profit by the end of the year, the Maine Outdoor Wellness Center will provide access to an extensive system of cross country trails on over 300 acres that will be available year-round for hiking, skiing, biking, and running. Space for events and other activities will be added as development progresses.

The center will be managed by an executive board consisting of Varney’s family members, ski mates, coaches, and friends. Funds raised will go toward expanding the center and its operations.Those interested in volunteering or participating in any way are encouraged to contact the family.

The Varney family will host a celebration of Roy’s life on Sunday, August 25, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Nezinscot Farm in Turner. In lieu of gifts, they ask that donations toward the campaign by made at the event or at www.gofundme.com.