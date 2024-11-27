Christmas Fair comes to Auburn

AUBURN, ME — Come visit the former Rectory at 24 Sacred Heart Place in Auburn which has recently been transformed into a “Christmas Victorian House.” Filled with an exciting assortment of holiday decorations including:

Byers Choice Carolers, Porcelain Seraphim Angels, jewelry, collector dolls, framed art, China, crystal, specialty vases, florals, small kitchen appliances, and children’s gifts! Many new or nearly new!

Dates: Friday 12/6 – Saturday 12/7 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

For information: call Immaculate Heart of Mary Office 207-782-8096

Pictured L-R: Sandy Tardiff, Carol DeRoy, Diane Dennis, Bonnie Stone