SeniorsPlus to launch capital campaign on Giving Tuesday

LEWISTON, ME — SeniorsPlus, the designated Area Agency on Aging serving Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford counties, will announce the launch of the public phases of a $5.5 million capital campaign for construction of a new education and nutrition center on Tuesday, December 3, at 10 a.m. at its headquarters at 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston.

The public is invited to attend the campaign launch, which will feature speakers, music, pastries made by the Meals on Wheels kitchen of SeniorsPlus, and coffee provided by Just-In-Time Recreation. Plans for the 12,000 square foot structure designed by Adam Lemire of the Auburn architectural firm of Platz Associates will be unveiled. Construction of the new facility in an adjoining lot at 14 Mollison Way is planned for 2025.

Representatives of SeniorsPlus will announce the “Encompass Campaign,” a capital campaign for the building of a new education and nutrition center facility at 14 Mollison Way designed to help fight isolation by increasing socialization, access to food, and access to education and digital communities.

SeniorsPlus President and CEO Betsy Sawyer-Manter will detail the plans and their impact together with Holly Zielinski and Dustin Ward, Chair and Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of SeniorsPlus respectively.

Tuesday, December 3 at 10 a.m.

Where: 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston, ME 04210

The December 3 event coincides with Giving Tuesday, a global generosity movement that highlights the impact and needs of nonprofits worldwide.

Donations to the Encompass capital campaign may be made by visiting www.seniorsplus.org/campaign.

“Since 1972, SeniorsPlus has been a vital lifeline for older adults and adults with disabilities in Western Maine,” said Betsy Sawyer-Manter, President and CEO of SeniorsPlus. “As the need for support continues to grow, the new education and nutrition center is urgently needed to provide a crucial space where our community can connect, find purpose, and access essential resources. This center will not only strengthen our Meals on Wheels and nutrition programs, but it will also combat isolation, offering a place for individuals to engage, build friendships, and continue learning.”

Loneliness among older adults is epidemic and, according to the National Institute on Aging, the health risks of prolonged isolation are equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day.