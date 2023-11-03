Battle of the Blends returns for its XXVIII season!

LEWISTON, ME — The Maine Music Society is happy to announce that it will once again host this ever-popular a cappella experience on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 7:00 pm at the Franco Center, 46 Cedar Street, Lewiston.

With MMS’s own Artistic Director, Dr. Richard Nickerson, as emcee, this always sold-out event will feature spectacular groups raising their voices in exuberant renditions of jazz, barbershop, rock’n’roll, spiritual and renaissance vocal music.

The Maine Music Society Chamber Singers, a division of the MMS Chorale, was formed in 2013 and serves as an outreach organization that shares its passion for singing with the greater Lewiston-Auburn community. The group has performed at various public events including the Lewiston Tree Lighting ceremony and Governor Mills inaugural celebration, and as part of several local concert series. Their repertoire includes early motets, folk songs, modern art and pop songs.

The Royal River Chorus (RRC) is an acclaimed a cappella chorus whose members live in southern and mid-coast Maine. They are part of a vibrant and diverse global community of Sweet Adelines International (SAI) singers that embraces musical excellence while fostering a worldwide and inclusive culture of belonging.

Folks of all ages enjoy hearing everything from familiar “golden oldies,” to challenging contemporary music. When not competing, RRC entertains as often as they can in surrounding towns at festivals and fairs, concert series, community gatherings, nonprofit events and more.

In particular, they are an annual favorite at the Yarmouth Clam Festival.

New to Battle, Acapetal is the mixed a cappella group at Brunswick High School which was founded by current senior, Sam Caswell, in the fall of 2021. This multi-grade group of singers is student run by co-directors Sam Caswell (senior) and Coco Mangalam (sophomore). They meet bright and early every Friday morning to make cool music and are thrilled to share that music with the world! You won’t want to miss their energetic musical renditions.

The Bates College Deansmen is Bates’ oldest all male and non-binary identifying a cappella group. They perform songs of many different genres from old school crooning to modern hits, and are about to release new recordings of some classic Deansmen songs to their spotify. They hope you enjoy their set!

What a line-up! Make plans to attend this enthusiastic roof-raising celebration of music and purchase your tickets early. You don’t want to miss this incredible concert.

Tickets are now available. This concert is a major fundraiser for MMS so your support is greatly appreciated!

Visit www.mainemusicsociety.org or call our business office at 207-333-3386.

The Maine Music Society thanks our Season Sponsor Hardy, Wolf & Downing, the Event Sponsor Maple Way Dental Care and Co-Sponsors Austin Associates and Schooner Estates for making this concert possible.

MMS Chamber Singers