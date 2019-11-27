CLT presents ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

Dan Burgess, who plays Schroeder, holds Woodstock while Brock Rancourt, who plays Snoopy, looks on at right. At left is Becca Tinkham who plays Patty. ’A Charlie Brown Christmas’ opens at CLT on December 6.

The L-A Community Little Theatre (CLT) will present the timeless classic “A Charlie Brown Christmas” live on stage on December 6 through 8.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” includes the whole Peanuts gang as they try to produce their own Christmas play and ultimately learn the true meaning of Christmas. This live stage adaptation of the animated classic is set to the original special’s dialogue as well as the famous Vince Guaraldi musical score.

The CLT cast of A Charlie Brown Christmas includes Michael Litchfield as Charlie Brown, Ashleigh St. Pierre as Lucy, John Guy as Linus, Brock Rancourt as Snoopy, Chris Hodgkin as Pig Pen, Eileen Messina as Frieda, Dan Burgess as Schroeder, Renee Mahon Davis as Violet, Carly Georgen as Sally, Becca Tinkham as Patty, and John Blanchette as Shermy.

After each performance CLT will host a reception with light refreshments, a sing along, photo opportunities with the cast, a special “times 10” raffle, and two very special guests!

The theatre will present “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings, December 6 and 7, and on Sunday December 8 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase online at https://www.laclt.com/. Call 783-0958 for more information. All shows are held at the Great Falls Performing Arts Center at 30 Academy Street in Auburn.