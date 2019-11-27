Maine-ly Harmony “Christmas Remembered” performance

Maine-ly Harmony chorus members with director Kathy Greason centered, provided by the chorus.

Maine-ly Harmony will celebrate the season with “Christmas Remembered”, featuring upbeat holiday songs and beloved carols at the Emmanuel Lutheran Episcopal Church, 209 Eastern Avenue, Augusta, on Sunday, December 1, at 2 p.m. All are welcome to this free-will offering performance, followed by refreshments and friendship!

Also performing are three diverse quartets and a mixed ensemble composed of chorus members and singers from the men’s Nor’easter Barbershop Chorus.

Maine-ly Harmony is an a cappella women’s chorus, directed by Kathy Greason, that holds rehearsals at the church on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Members, young and old, who hail from several Maine counties, sing the barbershop style of four-part harmony for diverse audiences in communities statewide, including our esteemed veterans at Togus.

For more information about “Christmas Remembered”, as well as other upcoming performances, or information about becoming a member of Maine-ly Harmony, call Nancie at 293-4779, email her at hugabook4@yahoo.com, or visit the chorus Facebook page and website at maine-lyharmony.org.