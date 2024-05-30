CMH obtains ownership of orthopedic surgery center

AUBURN, ME — Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has approved the full ownership of Central Maine Healthcare’s (CMH) orthopedic ambulatory surgical center which is located in Auburn.

Last year, Central Maine Health Ventures, Inc. (“CMHV”), a subsidiary of CMH, signed a letter of intent to acquire the 50% membership interest that was owned by Spectrum Healthcare Partners in Central Maine Orthopedics Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) which is located at 690 Minot Avenue in Auburn. Approval of the acquisition was contingent upon the approval of a certificate of need (CON) which has now been granted by Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services.

CMHV has a proven track record of accredited, high-quality surgical services to orthopedic patients and has been responsible for day-to-day operations for the past two years.

“An ambulatory surgical center provides a substantial benefit to patients by offering a high-quality, cost-effective facility,” said Steve Littleson, president and CEO of Central Maine Healthcare. “An additional benefit for patients is the ambulatory surgical center shares a building with Central Maine Therapy Services which recently opened a state-of-the-art facility for orthopedic conditions and post-operative rehabilitation.”

Patients will also benefit from an integrated electronic medical health record under the ownership of one parent company. One electronic medical health record will ensure timely communication between primary care and other specialty providers across the Central Maine Healthcare system.

“This is great news for central Maine,” said Lauren Adey, MD, chief of the Central Maine Healthcare orthopedics. “We have an outstanding team of surgeons and nurses who provide access to affordable, convenient and high-quality orthopedic care.”

Central Maine Healthcare orthopedics has been designated by Blue Cross Blue Shield as a Blue Distinction Center for knee and hip replacement surgery as well as spine surgery. It has also been named a Cigna Center of Excellence for joint replacement.