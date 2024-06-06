CLT’s “Alice in Wonderland” opens June 14

AUBURN, ME — A creative twist on a classic tale, Community Little Theater’s production of Alice in Wonderland promises to be an unforgettable experience. Based on the famous novel by Lewis Caroll, Alice in Wonderland tells the well-known story of Alice, a young girl who goes on an incredible journey when she falls down a rabbit hole and finds herself in a colorful and whimsical fantasy world. While most of us are very familiar with the tale, Jason Pizzarello’s adaptation of this beloved tale throws in some new twists, while still staying to the original story. The production will have a unique steampunk motif, some amazing special effects and an impressive cast of 25 talented actors.

Director, Britny Anderson, said that she chose Alice in Wonderland because of her love of fantasy and interesting characters along with her interest in the deeper themes that run through the storyline. Alice in Wonderland is full of underlying themes and hidden meanings. Anderson stated that she chose the Jason Pizzarello adaptation because she appreciated how strongly the theme of identity was apparent in the story.

To further embellish on the story, she decided to add a unique steampunk motif to the production. She stated “ I decided to apply a steampunk concept to the show, which takes the nostalgia and technology of the Victorian era and adds the whimsy of this fantastic futuristic version of it”. She added, “Wonderland is open to any interpretation; it is moldable and I find that very freeing”

The set, which includes working gears, steamworks and other exciting features, was also designed by Britny Anderson. “The goal”, she said, “is to have the show be as immersive as possible”. When asked how Chesire Cat’s famous grin would be achieved, she say “we’re going to use a little theater magic.”

The costumes, designed by Jennifer Fox, will be the traditional Alice in Wonderland costumes with a little steampunk flair added on.

During her adventures in Wonderland, Alice (Izabelle Rizzolo) meets the some fun and peculiar characters, such as The White Rabbit (Dana Chabot), The Mad Hatter (Jason Pelletier), The March Hare (Greg Lambert) Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum (Shayna Barnhard and Oliver Caron), just to name a few. Among the whimsy and chaos, along this crazy journey, Alice even meets herself (Maisy Seaver).

CLT will present “Alice inWonderland” June 14th, 15th, 20th, and 21st at 7:30 p.m, and June 16th, 22nd and 23rd at 2:00 p.m. Call 783-0958 or visit www.LACLT.com for tickets and information.

The Playing Cards rehearse with the Dormouse: Cards: L to R: Mara Cunningham; Helenna McCauley; Evie True, Link Brown; Shayna Barnhard; Mia Rodriguez; Angela Gallant; Julie Pfohl (Dormouse)