LEWISTON, ME—Santa and Mrs. Claus will appear at the “Breakfast with Santa” event Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Franco Center. Breakfast is from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

The buffet-style breakfast will include fresh fruit; cold cereals; scrambled eggs; bacon; and home fries.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at 10 a.m. A photo booth will be set up for patrons to take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus so bring a camera.

“We thank Emerson Buick for their sponsorship of this event,” said Franco Center chef John Pulsifer. “This is an opportunity for kids and families to see Santa before Christmas.”

The cost is $15 for adults; $10 for kids ages 5 to 12; and free for kids under 4. Tickets can be purchased at francocenter.org/shows, by phone 207-689-2000, or in person when the box office is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Franco Center is at 46 Cedar Street in Lewiston. Park in the mill lot on Oxford Street. Enter the building through the double red doors under the Heritage Hall sign.