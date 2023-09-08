Community Little Theatre announces 84th Season Lineup

AUBURN, ME (September 1, 2023) — The L/A Community Little Theatre (CLT) has announced its 84th season – with a return to full, five-show lineup and a new Saturday matinee – will open October 26th with the Tony Award winning musical farce The Drowsy Chaperone. That will be followed in January with Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None, the musical Spring Awakening in April, Alice in Wonderland in June, and the musical The Prom in August.

“We are very pleased to offer a five-show season for the first time since before COVID,” noted CLT co-executive director Renee Mahon Davis. “And in response to a clear trend with our audiences, we will now offer a Saturday matinee in addition to our two existing Sunday matinees,” she added.

Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Book and Best Original Score, The Drowsy Chaperone was hailed by NY Magazine as “the perfect Broadway musical.” A middle-aged, musical theater fan decides to play for the audience an LP of his favorite musical, the fictional 1928 show The Drowsy Chaperone. As the record plays, the show – a parody of 1920s musical comedy – comes to life onstage! A loving send-up of the Jazz Age musical, the show features numerous song and dance numbers including “I Am Aldolpho” and “Toledo Surprise.” Directed by Brandon Chaloux, The Drowsy Chaperone will run October 26-November 5.

Agatha Christie’s eerie tale And Then There Were None brings the nursery rhyme “Ten Little Soldier Boys” to life. In one of her darkest and most successful novels, ten strangers are summoned to a remote island. All that the guests have in common is a wicked past they’re unwilling to reveal and a secret that will seal their fate. For each has been marked for murder. As the weather turns and the group is cut off from the mainland, the mayhem begins! Danny Gay will direct this timeless mystery that will run January 18-28.

Based on Frank Wedekind’s groundbreaking and controversial play (once banned in Germany), Spring Awakening depicts a dozen young people as they navigate teenage self-discovery and coming of age anxiety in a powerful celebration of youth and rebellion! This angsty rock musical, set in Germany in 1981, explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy that is illuminating and unforgettable. Winner of eight Tony Awards, including for Best Musical, Spring Awakening will be directed by Becca Tinkham and will run April 4-14.

In a delightful adaptation of the timeless tale of Alice in Wonderland, Alice encounters mad tea parties, irate queens, and many other fantastic creatures. Based on the beloved classic by Lewis Carroll, Alice in Wonderland is a reimagining of Wonderland, with an unexpected twist ending. When Alice tumbles down a rabbit hole, she is immersed in a wacky, fantastical land filled with zany characters such as the Mad Hatter and the Chesire Cat. A perfect play for audiences young and old alike, the show will be directed by Britny Anderson and will run June 13-23.

Four eccentric Broadway stars are in desperate need of a new stage. When they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town prom, they know that it’s time to put a spotlight on the issue – and themselves. But when one student wants to bring her girlfriend to the prom, the entire town has a date with destiny. Winner of the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical, The Prom is a musical comedy with a message that resonates with audiences now more than ever. Directed by Jennifer McClure-Groover, The Prom will run August 8-18 to close out CLT’s 84th season.

Subscribers to CLT’s 84th season can enjoy savings of 20 percent and get five shows for the price of four. Season subscriptions are now available online and individual show tickets will be available starting September 25. For more information, visit www.laclt.com, or contact the box office at boxoffice@laclt.com or 783-0958.

