Lewiston author to speak on local Franco-American history 

LEWISTON, ME (September 1, 2023)—The Franco Center has announced a new program called Books and Stories Series at noon on Wednesdays. Admission to these author talks is free. The Books and Stories program features an author who will read from his/her book, have books available for purchase and signing, and follow up with questions and answers after the presentation.

“The program brings people together of all ages and backgrounds to explore and share ideas about culture, heritage, and historical identities through storytelling events with authors,” said Denise Scammon, marketing and development director at the Franco Center. “This is a new program for the Franco Center and it has been funded in part by the Maine Humanities Council and Maine Arts Commission.”

At noon Wednesday, Sept. 13, Suzanne Roy, author of “The Enclave” and “The Legacy” will discuss her books that follow a fictional French-Canadian immigrant girl who attempts to keep her dreams alive as she grows into womanhood in the “Little Canada” enclave her culture created to protect itself from the American melting pot. The girl’s journey toward self-discovery and self-determination is one that women of all cultures are still struggling to complete. “The Legacy” is the stand-alone sequel to the “The Enclave.”

Roy, a retired independent compliance consultant, taught English at University of Maine Orono from 1972 to 1974 and later taught writing as a member of the adjunct faculty of UMA. She wrote the bilingual children’s television series “La Bonne Adventure” in the mid 1970s, did Franco American research housed at University of Southern Maine, taught a local history class at St. Dom’s in 1980, and wrote several plays about Franco Americans, two of which were produced and won awards in Australia. Roy is a native and resident of Lewiston and is currently working on her third historical novel.

Other dates, authors, and books in the series include Sept. 27 David Vermette author of “A Distinct Alien Race: The Untold Story of Franco-Americans: Industrialization, Immigration, Religious Strife,” and Oct. 4 Paul Dionne author of “The Priestess and the Pope” and new “Madeleine’s Inquisition.” It is suggested that participants buy the featured books ahead of the book talk at an online or favorite book store.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Presentation starts at noon. Attendees may bring a bag lunch. The Franco Center is at 46 Cedar St., Lewiston. Parking is available in the mill lot. The building is handicap accessible on the Lincoln St. Alley side.

